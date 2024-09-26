Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1826 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2021 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 242. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Russia 1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Russia 1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS66 RB PCGS
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 242 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1826 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

