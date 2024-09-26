1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1826 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2021 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 242. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (1)