20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26 sold at the RND auction for RUB 625,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1)