Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". Small crown (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Small crown
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1826
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. Small crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 845 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Holmasto (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (1)
- New York Sale (3)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 15550 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Holmasto
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search