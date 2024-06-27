10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". Small crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. Small crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 845 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

