Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". Small crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Small crown

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" Small crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" Small crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. Small crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 845 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 15550 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Holmasto - October 15, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

