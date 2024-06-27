Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,050,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 170,000. Bidding took place May 27, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (16)
  • AURORA (11)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (15)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Rare Coins (19)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (5)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 6750 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - October 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - February 19, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date February 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
