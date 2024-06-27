Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,050,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1826
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 170,000. Bidding took place May 27, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
