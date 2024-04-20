Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1826 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 622 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 45,000. Bidding took place May 20, 2015.

Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1019 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 24, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 24, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
57385 $
Price in auction currency 4600000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Künker - February 2, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - October 1, 2022
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date October 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Знак - May 27, 2022
Seller Знак
Date May 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition PF64
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - July 1, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
