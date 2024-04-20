Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1826
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1826 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 622 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 45,000. Bidding took place May 20, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (12)
- AURORA (7)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Empire (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Imperial Coin (12)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Künker (7)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- OLNZ (1)
- Rare Coins (13)
- Rauch (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Teutoburger (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1019 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Seller Alexander
Date May 24, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
57385 $
Price in auction currency 4600000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date October 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1826 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search