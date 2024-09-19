Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,815,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
