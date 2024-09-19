Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,815,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1826
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
