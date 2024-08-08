Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1826 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 212,002
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1826
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1826 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 354 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 46,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
3582 $
Price in auction currency 3300 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2607 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1826 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
