5 Roubles 1826 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1826 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 354 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 46,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (14) AU (44) XF (32) VF (24) F (1) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (5) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (4) AU53 (19) AU50 (7) XF45 (1) VF35 (7) VF30 (2) PF65 (2) DETAILS (4) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (16) ННР (18) PCGS (5) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (21)

Auctiones (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

AURORA (5)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

DNW (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Empire (2)

Frühwald (3)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Grün (2)

Heritage (5)

HERVERA (1)

Höhn (4)

Holmasto (1)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (14)

Künker (10)

Lanz München (1)

Marciniak (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Numismatica Genevensis (2)

Rare Coins (10)

Rauch (2)

RedSquare (2)

RND (4)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stack's (3)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

UBS (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (4)

VL Nummus (1)

Знак (1)