Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings". Narrow crown (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Narrow crown
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,815,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1826
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ НГ. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place August 26, 2020.
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date August 26, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
