Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings". Narrow crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Narrow crown

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" Narrow crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" Narrow crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,815,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ НГ. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place August 26, 2020.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (6)
  • BAC (1)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - August 26, 2020
Seller MS67
Date August 26, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - March 27, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date March 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - February 28, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date February 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

