20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings". Narrow crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ НГ. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place August 26, 2020.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (9) XF (11) VF (7) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF40 (2) VF30 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (2) Service ННР (3) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

AURORA (6)

BAC (1)

Baldwin's (2)

Coins and Medals (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Imperial Coin (3)

Katz (2)

Künker (2)

MS67 (1)

Rare Coins (6)

SINCONA (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)