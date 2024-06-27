Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings". Wide crown (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Wide crown
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,815,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1826
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ НГ. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 548 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2246 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller NOONANS
Date October 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Holmasto
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
