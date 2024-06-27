Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings". Wide crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Wide crown

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" Wide crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" Wide crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,815,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ НГ. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 548 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2024.

Service
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2246 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction NOONANS - October 4, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MUNZE - October 19, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MUNZE - October 19, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Holmasto - October 15, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

