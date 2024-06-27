Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1826
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (375)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 6005 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
