5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (69) AU (115) XF (92) VF (56) F (4) VG (2) No grade (26) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (7) MS63 (9) MS62 (20) MS61 (3) MS60 (5) AU58 (15) AU55 (11) AU53 (12) AU50 (6) XF45 (15) XF40 (13) VF35 (12) VF30 (2) VG8 (2) PF62 (3) DETAILS (4) Service PCGS (7) NGC (45) RNGA (3) ННР (20)

