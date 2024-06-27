Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (375)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 6005 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search