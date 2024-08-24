Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". Wide crown (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Wide crown
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1826
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1826 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the RND auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2015.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- RND (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1826 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search