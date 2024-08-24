Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". Wide crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1826 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the RND auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2015.

