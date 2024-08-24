Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings". Wide crown (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Wide crown

Obverse Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" Wide crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" Wide crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1826 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the RND auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2015.

Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - September 27, 2015
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction RND - September 27, 2015
Seller RND
Date September 27, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
2750 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1826 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

