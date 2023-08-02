Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1826 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 950,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2009.

