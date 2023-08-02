Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 210,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1826
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1826 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 950,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (16)
- AURORA (3)
- BAC (15)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (4)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Künker (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RND (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VG8
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3449 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1009 $
Price in auction currency 78000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1826 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search