Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 210,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1826 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 950,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (16)
  • AURORA (3)
  • BAC (15)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Künker (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VG8
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3449 RUB
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VG8
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VG8
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1009 $
Price in auction currency 78000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - December 2, 2022
Seller Знак
Date December 2, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - October 28, 2021
Seller Empire
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******

Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia Poltina 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1826 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

