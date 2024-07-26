2 Kopeks 1826 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark ЕМ ИК. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2107 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 800. Bidding took place January 11, 2024.

