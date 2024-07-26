Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1826 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1826 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1826 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,450,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (140) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark ЕМ ИК. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2107 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 800. Bidding took place January 11, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (11)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Imperial Coin (20)
  • Katz (9)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (7)
  • MUNZE (9)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (10)
  • RND (4)
  • Russian Heritage (8)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 420 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1826 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1826 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search