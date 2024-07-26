Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1826 ЕМ ИК "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,450,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1826
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (140) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark ЕМ ИК. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2107 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 800. Bidding took place January 11, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- AURORA (11)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Empire (1)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Imperial Coin (20)
- Katz (9)
- Künker (2)
- MS67 (7)
- MUNZE (9)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (14)
- Rauch (2)
- RedSquare (10)
- RND (4)
- Russian Heritage (8)
- Russiancoin (8)
- Teutoburger (2)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 420 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
123 ... 7
