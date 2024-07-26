Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,250,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1826
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1826 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 14,000. Bidding took place July 23, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date March 24, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1826 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
