1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1826 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 14,000. Bidding took place July 23, 2023.

Сondition AU (6) XF (8) VF (11) F (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) VF35 (3) VF30 (2) BN (1) Service RNGA (1) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

Denga1700 (2)

Imperial Coin (5)

Katz (6)

MUNZE (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (8)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (4)

SINCONA (1)

Знак (1)