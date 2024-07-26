Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,250,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1826 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 14,000. Bidding took place July 23, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (6)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MUNZE - March 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 24, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1826 КМ АМ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1826 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

