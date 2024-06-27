Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,340,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 92,500. Bidding took place May 27, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 38000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
Seller BAC
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - February 26, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date February 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - February 10, 2021
Seller BAC
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

