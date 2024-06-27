Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1826 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,340,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1826
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1826 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 92,500. Bidding took place May 27, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 38000 RUB
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Subscription required
