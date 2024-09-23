Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint". Eagle's tail fanned out. Plain edge (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Eagle's tail fanned out. Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1844
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1844 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Eagle's tail fanned out. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 683 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
