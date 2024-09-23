Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint". Eagle's tail fanned out. Plain edge (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Eagle's tail fanned out. Plain edge

Obverse Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" Eagle's tail fanned out Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" Eagle's tail fanned out Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1844 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Eagle's tail fanned out. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 683 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1844 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1844 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search