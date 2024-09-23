Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint". Eagle's tail fanned out. Plain edge (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1844 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Eagle's tail fanned out. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 683 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition AU (1)