Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832". Wreath 8 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1837 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. Wreath 8 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7103 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place October 11, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (3) AU (1) XF (2) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) XF45 (1) PF63 (1) Service NGC (3)