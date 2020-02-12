Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832". Wreath 8 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Wreath 8 links

Obverse Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" Wreath 8 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" Wreath 8 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,477,407

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1837 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. Wreath 8 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7103 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place October 11, 2011.

Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
5178 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
4976 $
Price in auction currency 4700 EUR
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 21, 2016
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - December 18, 2015
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date December 18, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 13, 2015
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - June 5, 2015
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date June 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1837 "The eagle of the sample of 1832", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

