Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832". Wreath 8 links (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Wreath 8 links
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,477,407
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1837 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. Wreath 8 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7103 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place October 11, 2011.
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
5178 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
4976 $
Price in auction currency 4700 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
