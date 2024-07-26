Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint". Eagle's tail fanned out (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1847 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Eagle's tail fanned out. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52664 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,763. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

