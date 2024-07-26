Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint". Eagle's tail fanned out (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Eagle's tail fanned out
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 987,036
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1847
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1847 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Eagle's tail fanned out. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52664 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,763. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (12)
- AURORA (2)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Empire (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (11)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numision (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- Rauch (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (5)
- WCN (14)
- Westfälische (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Numision
Date May 21, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 920 PLN
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date September 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1847 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search