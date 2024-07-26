Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint". Eagle's tail fanned out (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Eagle's tail fanned out

Obverse Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" Eagle's tail fanned out - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" Eagle's tail fanned out - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,8 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 987,036

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1847 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Eagle's tail fanned out. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52664 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,763. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 322 EUR
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numision - May 21, 2023
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numision - May 21, 2023
Seller Numision
Date May 21, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 920 PLN
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - September 15, 2022
Seller Empire
Date September 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1847 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search