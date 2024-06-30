Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type". St. George in a cloak (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: St. George in a cloak

Obverse Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" St. George in a cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" St. George in a cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,708,101

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (350) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1849 "New type" with mark СПБ ПА. St. George in a cloak. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52177 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,775. Bidding took place September 27, 2007.

Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
9648 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGS
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1849 "New type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

