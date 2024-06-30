Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type". St. George in a cloak (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1849 "New type" with mark СПБ ПА. St. George in a cloak. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52177 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,775. Bidding took place September 27, 2007.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (93) AU (91) XF (117) VF (23) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS65 (6) MS64 (6) MS63 (10) MS62 (15) MS61 (14) MS60 (3) AU58 (11) AU55 (17) AU53 (6) AU50 (10) XF45 (10) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) DETAILS (16) BN (3) PL (8) Service NGC (44) NGS (1) RNGA (9) ННР (11) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (48)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (2)

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

AURORA (27)

Bereska (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (2)

COINSNET (3)

Empire (16)

Golden Lion (1)

Gorny & Mosch (7)

Haljak coin auction (3)

Heritage (5)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (12)

Katz (13)

Künker (31)

Marciniak (5)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (3)

Münzenonline (1)

New York Sale (8)

Niemczyk (5)

NIKO (1)

Numedux (3)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (17)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (24)

Raritan Stamps (1)

Rauch (6)

RedSquare (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

RND (11)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russian Heritage (20)

Russiancoin (4)

Rzeszowski DA (13)

SINCONA (14)

Sonntag (2)

UBS (5)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (3)

WCN (10)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (3)

Знак (1)