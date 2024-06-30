Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1849 СПБ ПА "New type". St. George in a cloak (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: St. George in a cloak
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,708,101
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1849
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (350) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1849 "New type" with mark СПБ ПА. St. George in a cloak. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52177 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,775. Bidding took place September 27, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
9648 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
