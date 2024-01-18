Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1836 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844". Wreath 8 links (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Wreath 8 links
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,101,578
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1836
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1836 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ НГ. Wreath 8 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,150,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2024.
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 18500 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
10171 $
Price in auction currency 907800 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 11, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
