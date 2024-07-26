Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint". Eagle's tail fanned out (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1844 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Eagle's tail fanned out. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 628 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 18,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (85) AU (141) XF (228) VF (191) F (3) No grade (31) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (13) MS62 (24) MS61 (8) MS60 (5) AU58 (21) AU55 (35) AU53 (17) AU50 (13) XF45 (26) XF40 (25) VF35 (22) VF30 (6) VF25 (6) VF20 (2) DETAILS (12) PL (5) Service NGC (71) ННР (11) RNGA (12) PCGS (13) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (97)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)

AURORA (32)

Baldwin's (1)

Bertolami (1)

Busso Peus (5)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins and Medals (5)

Coins.ee (3)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (20)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (10)

Grün (3)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (4)

Hess Divo (1)

Höhn (8)

Imperial Coin (42)

iNumis (3)

Janas (2)

Katz (23)

Künker (43)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Marciniak (19)

MS67 (14)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

MUNZE (2)

New York Sale (4)

Niemczyk (35)

Numedux (12)

Numimarket (13)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (44)

Numision (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

OLNZ (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (39)

Rauch (8)

RedSquare (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (1)

RND (13)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (28)

Russiancoin (3)

Rzeszowski DA (23)

SINCONA (18)

Spink (1)

Stare Monety (2)

Teutoburger (11)

UBS (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (3)

WAG (6)

WCN (43)

WDA - MiM (5)

Wójcicki (9)

Знак (2)