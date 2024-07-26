Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint". Eagle's tail fanned out (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Eagle's tail fanned out
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,346,468
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1844
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (681) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1844 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Eagle's tail fanned out. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 628 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 18,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (97)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)
- AURORA (32)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bertolami (1)
- Busso Peus (5)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coins and Medals (5)
- Coins.ee (3)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (20)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (10)
- Grün (3)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (8)
- Imperial Coin (42)
- iNumis (3)
- Janas (2)
- Katz (23)
- Künker (43)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Marciniak (19)
- MS67 (14)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- New York Sale (4)
- Niemczyk (35)
- Numedux (12)
- Numimarket (13)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (44)
- Numision (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- OLNZ (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (39)
- Rauch (8)
- RedSquare (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- RND (13)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (28)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (23)
- SINCONA (18)
- Spink (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Teutoburger (11)
- UBS (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (3)
- WAG (6)
- WCN (43)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Wójcicki (9)
- Знак (2)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 33
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1844 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search