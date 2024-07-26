Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint". Eagle's tail fanned out (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Eagle's tail fanned out

Obverse Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" Eagle's tail fanned out - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" Eagle's tail fanned out - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,8 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,346,468

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (681) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1844 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Eagle's tail fanned out. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 628 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 18,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 103 EUR
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 9, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1844 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

