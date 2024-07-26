Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1833 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1833 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1833 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,711,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (342)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1833 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 564 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 40,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (21)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • AURORA (35)
  • BAC (12)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins and Medals (8)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (5)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (15)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Haljak coin auction (3)
  • Heritage (14)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Imperial Coin (30)
  • Katz (16)
  • Künker (12)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Montenegro (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (7)
  • Numisbalt (19)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • OLNZ (2)
  • Rare Coins (40)
  • Raritan Stamps (2)
  • Rauch (5)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (6)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (11)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (3)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1833 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1833 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1833 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1833 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1833 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1833 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1833 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1833 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1833 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1833 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1833 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1833 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1833 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1833 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1833 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1833 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1833 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1833 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1833 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1833 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1833 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1833 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1833 "The eagle of the sample of 1832", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

