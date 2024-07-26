Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1833 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,711,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1833
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (342)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1833 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 564 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 40,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
