Rouble 1833 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1833 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 564 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 40,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (49) AU (110) XF (97) VF (53) F (5) No grade (21) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) MS62 (8) MS61 (7) MS60 (1) AU58 (18) AU55 (11) AU53 (5) AU50 (6) XF45 (8) XF40 (12) VF35 (4) VF30 (1) VF25 (2) F15 (2) PF65 (3) DETAILS (20) Service NGC (54) RNGA (2) PCGS (6)

