Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "Old type" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 562,601
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1847
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1847 "Old type" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14659 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,888. Bidding took place June 1, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3564 $
Price in auction currency 330000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Selling price
123
