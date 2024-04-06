Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "Old type" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "Old type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "Old type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 562,601

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1847 "Old type" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14659 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,888. Bidding took place June 1, 2006.

Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3564 $
Price in auction currency 330000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Empire - September 15, 2022
Seller Empire
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction RedSquare - May 29, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Empire - April 18, 2020
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "Old type" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1847 "Old type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

