Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,320,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1843
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (206)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1843 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ АЧ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 429 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1179 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
244 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
