Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,320,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (206)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1843 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ АЧ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 429 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1179 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
244 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1843 "The eagle of the sample of 1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

