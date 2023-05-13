Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type". St George without cloak. A large crown on the reverse (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: St George without cloak. A large crown on the reverse
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,400,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1851
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1851 "New type" with mark СПБ ПА. St George without cloak. A large crown on the reverse. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1756 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 30, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
930 $
Price in auction currency 930 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1637 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
