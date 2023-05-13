Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type". St George without cloak. A large crown on the reverse (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1851 "New type" with mark СПБ ПА. St George without cloak. A large crown on the reverse. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1756 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 30, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (5) XF (7) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) AU55 (1) Service NGC (2)