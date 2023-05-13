Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991

Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type". St George without cloak. A large crown on the reverse (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: St George without cloak. A large crown on the reverse

Obverse Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" St George without cloak A large crown on the reverse - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" St George without cloak A large crown on the reverse - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,400,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1851 "New type" with mark СПБ ПА. St George without cloak. A large crown on the reverse. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1756 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 30, 2023.

Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
930 $
Price in auction currency 930 USD
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1637 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2020
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2013
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rauch - December 7, 2012
Seller Rauch
Date December 7, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rauch - December 7, 2010
Seller Rauch
Date December 7, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1851 "New type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

