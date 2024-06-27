Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type". The letters in the word "РУБЛЬ" are placed (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: The letters in the word "РУБЛЬ" are placed
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,160,105
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1853
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (179) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1853 "New type" with mark СПБ HI. The letters in the word "РУБЛЬ" are placed. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1611 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1816 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 875 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
