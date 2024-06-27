Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type". The letters in the word "РУБЛЬ" are placed (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: The letters in the word "РУБЛЬ" are placed

Obverse Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" The letters in the word "РУБЛЬ" are placed - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" The letters in the word "РУБЛЬ" are placed - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,160,105

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (179) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1853 "New type" with mark СПБ HI. The letters in the word "РУБЛЬ" are placed. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1611 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (25)
  • Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
  • AURORA (10)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Imperial Coin (13)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (13)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Numisbalt (9)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (9)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (10)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (6)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1816 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 875 PLN
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1853 "New type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1853 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search