Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type". St George without cloak. Small crown on the reverse (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: St George without cloak. Small crown on the reverse
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,400,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1851
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (623) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1851 "New type" with mark СПБ ПА. St George without cloak. Small crown on the reverse. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2101 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 28,500. Bidding took place January 11, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (65)
- Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- AURORA (69)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- Coins and Medals (7)
- Coins.ee (9)
- COINSNET (3)
- COINSTORE (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Empire (17)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- GGN (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Golden Lion (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (17)
- Grün (1)
- Haljak coin auction (5)
- Heritage (25)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Hess Divo (4)
- Höhn (5)
- Imperial Coin (50)
- Katz (26)
- Kroha (3)
- Künker (58)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- MS67 (9)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- MUNZE (5)
- New York Sale (5)
- Niemczyk (11)
- NIKO (5)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (5)
- Numisbalt (37)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- OLNZ (2)
- Palombo (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (37)
- Raritan Stamps (2)
- Rauch (8)
- RedSquare (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- RND (17)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (19)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (13)
- SINCONA (8)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- UBS (5)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- WAG (5)
- WCN (8)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Денежка (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 15500 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 30
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1851 "New type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search