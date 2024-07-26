Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type". St George without cloak. Small crown on the reverse (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: St George without cloak. Small crown on the reverse

Obverse Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" St George without cloak Small crown on the reverse - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" St George without cloak Small crown on the reverse - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,400,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (623) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1851 "New type" with mark СПБ ПА. St George without cloak. Small crown on the reverse. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2101 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 28,500. Bidding took place January 11, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 15500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 136 EUR
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Dorotheum - May 17, 2024
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Денежка - March 30, 2024
Russia Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Денежка - March 30, 2024
Seller Денежка
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1851 "New type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

