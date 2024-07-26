Rouble 1851 СПБ ПА "New type". St George without cloak. Small crown on the reverse (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1851 "New type" with mark СПБ ПА. St George without cloak. Small crown on the reverse. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2101 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 28,500. Bidding took place January 11, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (23) PROOFLIKE (2) UNC (148) AU (189) XF (175) VF (44) F (2) No grade (35) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS64 (4) MS63 (24) MS62 (33) MS61 (21) MS60 (11) AU58 (46) AU55 (9) AU53 (13) AU50 (14) XF45 (26) XF40 (8) VF35 (2) VF30 (3) PF65 (2) PF63 (7) PF62 (4) PL62 (2) DETAILS (23) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (3) PL (19) Service NGS (1) NGC (92) PCGS (18) ННР (28) CGC (1) RNGA (11)

