Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832". Wreath 8 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Wreath 8 links

Obverse Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" Wreath 8 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" Wreath 8 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 243,508

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1835 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. Wreath 8 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 574 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (7)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Empire - June 16, 2022
Seller Empire
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction AURORA - July 13, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date July 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Empire - May 23, 2020
Seller Empire
Date May 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction AURORA - March 30, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction AURORA - October 23, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date October 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction NIKO - November 22, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date November 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction NIKO - May 17, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction AURORA - July 19, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date July 19, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 2, 2015
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1835 "The eagle of the sample of 1832", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

