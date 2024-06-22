Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1835 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832". Wreath 8 links (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Wreath 8 links
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 243,508
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1835 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. Wreath 8 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 574 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (7)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1835 "The eagle of the sample of 1832", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search