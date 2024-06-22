Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1852 СПБ HI "New type" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1852
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1852 "New type" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 661 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1466 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
2212 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PL61 ННР
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
