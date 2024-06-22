Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1852 СПБ HI "New type" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1852 СПБ HI "New type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1852 СПБ HI "New type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1852 "New type" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 661 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1466 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
2212 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ HI "New type" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PL61 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ HI "New type" at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ HI "New type" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ HI "New type" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ HI "New type" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ HI "New type" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1852 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Empire - September 15, 2022
Seller Empire
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1852 "New type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

