Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,523,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1846
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (798)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1846 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22129 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,100. Bidding took place September 18, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1971 $
Price in auction currency 170000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGS
Selling price
696 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Karbownik
Date June 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******

Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1846 "The eagle of the sample of 1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
