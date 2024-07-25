Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,523,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (798)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1846 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22129 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,100. Bidding took place September 18, 2008.

Russia Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1971 $
Price in auction currency 170000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGS
Selling price
696 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Heritage - July 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Karbownik - June 17, 2024
Russia Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Karbownik - June 17, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date June 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

For the sale of Rouble 1846 "The eagle of the sample of 1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

