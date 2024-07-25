Rouble 1846 СПБ ПА "The eagle of the sample of 1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1846 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22129 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,100. Bidding took place September 18, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (129) AU (204) XF (299) VF (110) F (4) No grade (40) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS64 (6) MS63 (20) MS62 (37) MS61 (18) MS60 (6) AU58 (23) AU55 (30) AU53 (21) AU50 (18) XF45 (33) XF40 (29) VF35 (19) VF30 (4) VF25 (1) F15 (1) PF63 (1) PF62 (1) DETAILS (15) PL (4) Service NGC (98) NGS (2) PCGS (12) RNGA (11) ННР (16) CGC (3) NNC (2) ANACS (2)

