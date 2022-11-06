Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "New type" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "New type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "New type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 562,601

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1847 "New type" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 708 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (1)
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
459 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2010
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2010
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2010
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction UBS - January 18, 2010
Seller UBS
Date January 18, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2005
Russia Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "New type" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2005
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2005
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1847 "New type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

