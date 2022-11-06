Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "New type" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 562,601
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1847
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1847 "New type" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 708 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
459 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2010
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1847 "New type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
