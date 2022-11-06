Rouble 1847 СПБ ПА "New type" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1847 "New type" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 708 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (7) AU (5) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (6) AU53 (3) PF64 (1)