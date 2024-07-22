Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Wreath 8 links (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Wreath 8 links
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,320,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1843
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1843 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ АЧ. Wreath 8 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,600,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
232 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7026 $
Price in auction currency 620000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1843 "The eagle of the sample of 1841", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
