Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Wreath 8 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Wreath 8 links

Obverse Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" Wreath 8 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" Wreath 8 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,320,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (626) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1843 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ АЧ. Wreath 8 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,600,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
232 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7026 $
Price in auction currency 620000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1843 "The eagle of the sample of 1841", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

