Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Wreath 8 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1843 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ АЧ. Wreath 8 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,600,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (127) AU (162) XF (216) VF (72) No grade (44) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (8) MS65 (10) MS64 (2) MS63 (25) MS62 (20) MS61 (12) MS60 (7) AU58 (22) AU55 (22) AU53 (11) AU50 (13) XF45 (32) XF40 (11) VF35 (6) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) PF63 (1) DETAILS (17) Service NGC (85) RNGA (21) PCGS (7) ННР (9) NNC (3)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (4)

Alexander (74)

Auctiones (1)

AURORA (30)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Coins and Medals (20)

Coins.ee (14)

COINSNET (5)

COINSTORE (2)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (26)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Felzmann (1)

Gorny & Mosch (10)

Grün (3)

Heritage (16)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Hess Divo (2)

Höhn (8)

Imperial Coin (39)

Katz (47)

Künker (45)

La Galerie Numismatique (5)

Marciniak (6)

Morton & Eden (1)

MS67 (2)

MUNZE (3)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (9)

NIKO (2)

Numedux (4)

Numimarket (7)

Numisbalt (49)

Numision (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

OLNZ (2)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (46)

Rauch (18)

Rhenumis (1)

RND (6)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russian Heritage (27)

Russiancoin (19)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

SINCONA (11)

Sonntag (2)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (4)

UBS (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (5)

V. GADOURY (1)

WAG (11)

WCN (11)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (4)

Знак (2)