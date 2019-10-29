Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Tail of 9 feathers (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Tail of 9 feathers

Obverse Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" Tail of 9 feathers - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" Tail of 9 feathers - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 232,048

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1838 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ НГ. Tail of 9 feathers. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 518 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 30,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Imperial Coin (1)
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1838 "The eagle of the sample of 1841", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1838 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search