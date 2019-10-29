Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Tail of 9 feathers (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1838 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ НГ. Tail of 9 feathers. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 518 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 30,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2019.

