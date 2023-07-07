Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Wreath 7 links

Obverse Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" Wreath 7 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" Wreath 7 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,320,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1843 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ АЧ. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 55,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
459 $
Price in auction currency 360 GBP
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Felzmann - March 4, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date March 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2018
Condition PF66
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Empire - October 17, 2008
Seller Empire
Date October 17, 2008
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1843 "The eagle of the sample of 1841", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

