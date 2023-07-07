Rouble 1843 СПБ АЧ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1843 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ АЧ. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 55,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

