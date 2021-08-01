Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint". Eagle's tail fanned out. Wreath 8 links (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Eagle's tail fanned out. Wreath 8 links
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 267,063
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1843
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1843 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Eagle's tail fanned out. Wreath 8 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
For the sale of Rouble 1843 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
