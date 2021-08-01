Rouble 1843 MW "Warsaw Mint". Eagle's tail fanned out. Wreath 8 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1843 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Eagle's tail fanned out. Wreath 8 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition XF (2)