Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint". New-style straight eagle tail (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: New-style straight eagle tail

Obverse Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" New-style straight eagle tail - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" New-style straight eagle tail - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,8 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 987,036

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (193) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1847 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. New-style straight eagle tail. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place December 15, 2012.

Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1847 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

