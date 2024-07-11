Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint". New-style straight eagle tail (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: New-style straight eagle tail
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 987,036
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1847
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (193) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1847 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. New-style straight eagle tail. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place December 15, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (32)
- AURORA (16)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (7)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (1)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Künker (14)
- Marciniak (4)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- MS67 (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (7)
- NIKO (2)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (15)
- Rare Coins (20)
- Rauch (2)
- RedSquare (3)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (6)
- Rzeszowski DA (9)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (7)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Wójcicki (3)
- Знак (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1847 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search