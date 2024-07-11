Rouble 1847 MW "Warsaw Mint". New-style straight eagle tail (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1847 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. New-style straight eagle tail. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place December 15, 2012.

