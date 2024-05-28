Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,270,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1834 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1274 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1333 $
Price in auction currency 5400 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
