Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1834 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1274 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (30) XF (48) VF (22) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (3) MS61 (2) AU58 (6) AU55 (3) AU53 (2) AU50 (3) XF45 (7) XF40 (7) VF35 (1) VF25 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (5) RNGA (2) ННР (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (9)

AURORA (7)

Baldwin's (2)

Coins and Medals (3)

Coins.ee (1)

Felzmann (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (1)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (20)

Katz (5)

Künker (16)

La Galerie Numismatique (5)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (3)

Numisbalt (6)

Rare Coins (4)

Rauch (1)

RND (5)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (5)

SINCONA (2)

Teutoburger (3)

UBS (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Westfälische (1)