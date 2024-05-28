Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991

Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,270,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1834 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1274 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1333 $
Price in auction currency 5400 PLN
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1834 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1834 "The eagle of the sample of 1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

