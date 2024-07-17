Rouble 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1828 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,000,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (13) UNC (41) AU (130) XF (150) VF (130) F (7) No grade (24) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (6) MS60 (9) AU58 (14) AU55 (26) AU53 (16) AU50 (13) XF45 (13) XF40 (14) VF35 (22) VF30 (4) VF25 (2) VF20 (4) PF64 (3) PF62 (2) PF61 (1) DETAILS (15) Service NGC (44) RNGA (10) PCGS (7) ННР (11) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (77)

Aste (1)

Auction World (3)

Aureo & Calicó (4)

AURORA (31)

BAC (6)

Baldwin's (3)

Bertolami (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Chaponnière (1)

CNG (2)

Coins and Medals (10)

Coins.ee (4)

COINSNET (7)

Empire (25)

Felzmann (2)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (10)

Grün (1)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (15)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (2)

HIRSCH (1)

Imperial Coin (27)

Karamitsos (2)

Katz (22)

Klondike Auction (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (39)

La Galerie Numismatique (5)

Marciniak (1)

Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)

Montenegro (1)

MS67 (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

MUNZE (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (14)

NIKO (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Nomisma (1)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (7)

Numis.be (1)

Numisbalt (17)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (41)

Rauch (9)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

RND (11)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russian Heritage (17)

Rzeszowski DA (6)

SINCONA (9)

Soler y Llach (3)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (3)

UBS (7)

Universum Coins GmbH (7)

V. GADOURY (1)

WAG (3)

WCN (9)

Знак (2)