Rouble 1828 СПБ НГ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,530,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1828
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (496)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1828 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,000,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF20
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
