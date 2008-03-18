Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint". The eagle's tail is straight (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: The eagle's tail is straight
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 511,217
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1846
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1846 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. The eagle's tail is straight. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5590 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 480 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
947 $
Price in auction currency 900 CHF
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1846 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
