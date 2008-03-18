Rouble 1846 MW "Warsaw Mint". The eagle's tail is straight (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1846 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. The eagle's tail is straight. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5590 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service NGC (1)