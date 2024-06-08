Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844". Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Wreath 7 links

Obverse Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" Wreath 7 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" Wreath 7 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,477,407

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1837 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ НГ. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31484 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1181 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1837 "The eagle of the sample of 1844", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

