Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1844". Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Wreath 7 links
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,477,407
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1837 "The eagle of the sample of 1844" with mark СПБ НГ. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31484 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,320. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1181 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
