Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint". The eagle's tail is straight (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: The eagle's tail is straight

Obverse Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" The eagle's tail is straight - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" The eagle's tail is straight - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,8 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,346,468

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1844 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. The eagle's tail is straight. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9346 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place October 31, 2012.

Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rauch - February 29, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date February 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - November 6, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date November 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Gärtner - October 9, 2019
Seller Gärtner
Date October 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - June 15, 2019
Seller Empire
Date June 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date April 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint" at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date September 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1844 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

