Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint". The eagle's tail is straight (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1844 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. The eagle's tail is straight. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9346 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place October 31, 2012.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (13) XF (14) VF (12) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (4) AU50 (4) VF35 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (5) ННР (1) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

AURORA (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

COINSNET (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (3)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (1)

Heritage (3)

Imperial Coin (1)

Künker (4)

Marciniak (2)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Numimarket (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (2)

SINCONA (1)

WAG (2)

WCN (3)