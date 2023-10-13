Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1844 MW "Warsaw Mint". The eagle's tail is straight (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: The eagle's tail is straight
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,346,468
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1844
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1844 "Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. The eagle's tail is straight. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9346 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place October 31, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date February 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1844 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
