Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Tail of 11 feathers (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Tail of 11 feathers

Obverse Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" Tail of 11 feathers - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" Tail of 11 feathers - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 232,048

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1838 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ НГ. Tail of 11 feathers. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 953 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2320 $
Price in auction currency 210000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Imperial Coin - December 16, 2018
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Imperial Coin - December 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 16, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Imperial Coin - September 4, 2018
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Imperial Coin - September 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 4, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction AURORA - March 27, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date March 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - April 26, 2017
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - April 26, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date April 26, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Empire - February 23, 2017
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction AURORA - December 20, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - November 24, 2016
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - November 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date November 24, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - August 25, 2016
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Alexander - August 25, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date August 25, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841" at auction Empire - September 26, 2015
Seller Empire
Date September 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1838 "The eagle of the sample of 1841", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1838 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search