Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1841". Tail of 11 feathers (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Tail of 11 feathers
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 232,048
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1838
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1838 "The eagle of the sample of 1841" with mark СПБ НГ. Tail of 11 feathers. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 953 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2320 $
Price in auction currency 210000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 16, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 26, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 24, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 25, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
