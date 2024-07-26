Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832". Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Wreath 7 links
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,477,407
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1837 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2097 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place January 11, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
