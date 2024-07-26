Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832". Wreath 7 links (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Wreath 7 links

Obverse Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" Wreath 7 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" Wreath 7 links - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,477,407

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1837 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. Wreath 7 links. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2097 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place January 11, 2024.

Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1837 "The eagle of the sample of 1832", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

