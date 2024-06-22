Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type". The letters in the word "РУБЛЬ" are compressed (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: The letters in the word "РУБЛЬ" are compressed
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,160,105
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1853
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1853 "New type" with mark СПБ HI. The letters in the word "РУБЛЬ" are compressed. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 800,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
977 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
5619 $
Price in auction currency 500000 RUB
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
