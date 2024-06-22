Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type". The letters in the word "РУБЛЬ" are compressed (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: The letters in the word "РУБЛЬ" are compressed

Obverse Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" The letters in the word "РУБЛЬ" are compressed - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" The letters in the word "РУБЛЬ" are compressed - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,160,105

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1853 "New type" with mark СПБ HI. The letters in the word "РУБЛЬ" are compressed. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 800,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (14)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (11)
  • Katz (11)
  • Künker (10)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (11)
  • Rare Coins (12)
  • RND (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (10)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • UBS (3)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
977 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
5619 $
Price in auction currency 500000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1853 СПБ HI "New type" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1853 "New type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1853 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search