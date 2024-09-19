Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 232,048
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1838
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1838 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14642 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,200. Bidding took place June 1, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
