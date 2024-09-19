Rouble 1838 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1838 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14642 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,200. Bidding took place June 1, 2006.

