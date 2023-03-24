Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832". Wreath 7 links. "СПВ" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Wreath 7 links. "СПВ"
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,477,407
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1837
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1837 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. Wreath 7 links. "СПВ". This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
596 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1837 "The eagle of the sample of 1832", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search