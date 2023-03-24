Rouble 1837 СПБ НГ "The eagle of the sample of 1832". Wreath 7 links. "СПВ" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1837 "The eagle of the sample of 1832" with mark СПБ НГ. Wreath 7 links. "СПВ". This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU55 (2) Service NGC (2)