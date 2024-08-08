5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ. Eagle 1851-1858 (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1850 with mark СПБ АГ. Eagle 1851-1858. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (22) UNC (59) AU (83) XF (61) VF (11) F (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (6) MS62 (7) MS61 (11) MS60 (6) AU58 (12) AU55 (11) AU53 (5) AU50 (4) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (4) PF62 (7) PF60 (3) DETAILS (9) ULTRA CAMEO (7) PL (6) Service ННР (13) NGC (23) RNGA (3) PCGS (11) NGS (1)

