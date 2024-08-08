Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ. Eagle 1851-1858 (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Eagle 1851-1858
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,900,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1850
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (245) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1850 with mark СПБ АГ. Eagle 1851-1858. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
1913 $
Price in auction currency 165000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1244 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
