Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ. Eagle 1851-1858 (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Eagle 1851-1858

Obverse 5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ Eagle 1851-1858 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ Eagle 1851-1858 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,900,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (245) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1850 with mark СПБ АГ. Eagle 1851-1858. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 56 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (31)
  • AURORA (39)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (16)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (19)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Münzenonline (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • NIKO (4)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (9)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rare Coins (33)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WCN (5)
Russia 5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
1913 $
Price in auction currency 165000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1244 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ at auction Spink - January 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1850 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1850 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 5 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search