Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1820

Golden coins

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1820 IB Small head
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1820 IB Small head
50 Zlotych 1820 IB Small head
Average price 13000 $
Sales
0 13

Silver coins (Congress Poland)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1820 IB
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1820 IB
10 Zlotych 1820 IB
Average price 4400 $
Sales
0 101
Obverse 10 Groszy 1820 IB
Reverse 10 Groszy 1820 IB
10 Groszy 1820 IB
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse 2 Zlote 1820 IB Large head
Reverse 2 Zlote 1820 IB Large head
2 Zlote 1820 IB Large head
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 52
Obverse 2 Zlote 1820 IB Small head
Reverse 2 Zlote 1820 IB Small head
2 Zlote 1820 IB Small head
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 5 Groszy 1820 IB
Reverse 5 Groszy 1820 IB
5 Groszy 1820 IB
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 48

Copper coins (Congress Poland)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1820 IB
Reverse 3 Grosze 1820 IB
3 Grosze 1820 IB
Average price 890 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 3 Grosze 1820 IB
Reverse 3 Grosze 1820 IB
3 Grosze 1820 IB Restrike
Average price 980 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 1 Grosz 1820 IB Long tail
Reverse 1 Grosz 1820 IB Long tail
1 Grosz 1820 IB Long tail
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 1 Grosz 1820 IB Long tail
Reverse 1 Grosz 1820 IB Long tail
1 Grosz 1820 IB Long tail Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 1

Silver coins (Alexander I)

Obverse Rouble 1820 СПБ ПД An eagle with raised wings
Reverse Rouble 1820 СПБ ПД An eagle with raised wings
Rouble 1820 СПБ ПД An eagle with raised wings
Average price 470 $
Sales
0 278
Obverse Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС An eagle with raised wings
Reverse Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС An eagle with raised wings
Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС An eagle with raised wings
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС An eagle with raised wings
Reverse Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС An eagle with raised wings
Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС An eagle with raised wings Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД An eagle with raised wings
Reverse Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД An eagle with raised wings
Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД An eagle with raised wings Wide crown
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 100
Obverse Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД An eagle with raised wings
Reverse Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД An eagle with raised wings
Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД An eagle with raised wings Narrow crown
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 72
Obverse Poltina 1820 СПБ ПС An eagle with raised wings
Reverse Poltina 1820 СПБ ПС An eagle with raised wings
Poltina 1820 СПБ ПС An eagle with raised wings
Average price 4700 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Poltina 1820 СПБ ПС An eagle with raised wings
Reverse Poltina 1820 СПБ ПС An eagle with raised wings
Poltina 1820 СПБ ПС An eagle with raised wings Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС An eagle with raised wings
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС An eagle with raised wings
20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС An eagle with raised wings
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД An eagle with raised wings
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД An eagle with raised wings
20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД An eagle with raised wings
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 77
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС An eagle with raised wings
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС An eagle with raised wings
10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС An eagle with raised wings
Average price 630 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД An eagle with raised wings
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД An eagle with raised wings
10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД An eagle with raised wings
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС An eagle with raised wings
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС An eagle with raised wings
5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС An eagle with raised wings
Average price 580 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС An eagle with raised wings
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС An eagle with raised wings
5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС An eagle with raised wings Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД An eagle with raised wings
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД An eagle with raised wings
5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД An eagle with raised wings
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 47

Copper coins (Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1820 ЕМ НМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1820 ЕМ НМ
2 Kopeks 1820 ЕМ НМ
Average price 95 $
Sales
4 132
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1820 КМ АД
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1820 КМ АД
2 Kopeks 1820 КМ АД
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 77
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1820 КМ АД
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1820 КМ АД
2 Kopeks 1820 КМ АД Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Kopek 1820 КМ АД
Reverse 1 Kopek 1820 КМ АД
1 Kopek 1820 КМ АД
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 45
Obverse 1 Kopek 1820 КМ АД
Reverse 1 Kopek 1820 КМ АД
1 Kopek 1820 КМ АД Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ
1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 62
Obverse 1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ
1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ Restrike
Average price 420 $
Sales
0 3
