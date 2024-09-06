Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
MENU
Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
Support
Account
Sign up
Sign in
Currency
USD
US dollar
Euro
Pound sterling
Swiss franc
Polish złoty
Russian ruble
Language
English
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
USD
USD
(US dollar)
EUR
(Euro)
GBP
(Pound sterling)
CHF
(Swiss franc)
PLN
(Polish złoty)
RUB
(Russian ruble)
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Home
Catalog
Russia
1820
Russia
Period:
1699-1991
1699-1991
Peter I
1699-1725
Catherine I
1725-1727
Peter II
1727-1729
Anna Ioannovna
1730-1740
Ivan VI Antonovich
1740-1741
Elizabeth
1741-1762
Peter III
1762-1762
Catherine II
1762-1796
Paul I
1796-1801
Alexander I
1801-1825
Nicholas I
1826-1855
Alexander II
1854-1881
Alexander III
1881-1894
Nicholas II
1894-1917
Soviet Union (USSR)
1921-1991
Home
Catalog
Russia
1820
Coins of Russia 1820
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Copper
Golden coins
50 Zlotych 1820 IB Small head
Average price
13000 $
Sales
0
13
Silver coins (Congress Poland)
10 Zlotych 1820 IB
Average price
4400 $
Sales
0
101
10 Groszy 1820 IB
Average price
170 $
Sales
0
33
2 Zlote 1820 IB Large head
Average price
70 $
Sales
0
52
2 Zlote 1820 IB Small head
Average price
170 $
Sales
0
23
5 Groszy 1820 IB
Average price
55 $
Sales
0
48
Copper coins (Congress Poland)
3 Grosze 1820 IB
Average price
890 $
Sales
0
7
3 Grosze 1820 IB
Restrike
Average price
980 $
Sales
0
11
1 Grosz 1820 IB Long tail
Average price
150 $
Sales
0
9
1 Grosz 1820 IB Long tail
Restrike
Average price
—
Sales
0
1
Silver coins (Alexander I)
Rouble 1820 СПБ ПД An eagle with raised wings
Average price
470 $
Sales
0
278
Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС An eagle with raised wings
Average price
2100 $
Sales
0
19
Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС An eagle with raised wings
Restrike
Average price
—
Sales
0
1
Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД An eagle with raised wings
Wide crown
Average price
400 $
Sales
0
100
Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД An eagle with raised wings
Narrow crown
Average price
210 $
Sales
0
72
Poltina 1820 СПБ ПС An eagle with raised wings
Average price
4700 $
Sales
0
9
Poltina 1820 СПБ ПС An eagle with raised wings
Restrike
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС An eagle with raised wings
Average price
150 $
Sales
0
16
20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД An eagle with raised wings
Average price
85 $
Sales
0
77
10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС An eagle with raised wings
Average price
630 $
Sales
0
17
10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД An eagle with raised wings
Average price
45 $
Sales
0
14
5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС An eagle with raised wings
Average price
580 $
Sales
0
24
5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС An eagle with raised wings
Restrike
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД An eagle with raised wings
Average price
200 $
Sales
0
47
Copper coins (Alexander I)
2 Kopeks 1820 ЕМ НМ
Average price
95 $
Sales
4
132
2 Kopeks 1820 КМ АД
Average price
160 $
Sales
0
77
2 Kopeks 1820 КМ АД
Restrike
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
1 Kopek 1820 КМ АД
Average price
220 $
Sales
0
45
1 Kopek 1820 КМ АД
Restrike
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ
Average price
170 $
Sales
0
62
1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ
Restrike
Average price
420 $
Sales
0
3
Best offers
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction
Sep 6, 2024
Varesi
Auction
Sep 27, 2024
Katz Auction
Auction
Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search
Year
Close
Russia
Period
1699-1991
Category
Close
???
Russia
Period
1699-1991
Peter I
1699-1725
Catherine I
1725-1727
Peter II
1727-1729
Anna Ioannovna
1730-1740
Ivan VI Antonovich
1740-1741
Elizabeth
1741-1762
Peter III
1762-1762
Catherine II
1762-1796
Paul I
1796-1801
Alexander I
1801-1825
Nicholas I
1826-1855
Alexander II
1854-1881
Alexander III
1881-1894
Nicholas II
1894-1917
Soviet Union (USSR)
1921-1991
Become a Partner
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
Advertising
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
How can we help?
Email
*
Name
Question
*
Attach file
Select file
Send