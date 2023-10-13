Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1820
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1820 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 500 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
778 $
Price in auction currency 76000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
465 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date June 20, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1820 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
