Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1820 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 500 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
778 $
Price in auction currency 76000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
465 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - June 20, 2021
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - June 20, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date June 20, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - July 18, 2018
Seller Empire
Date July 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 13, 2018
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 13, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - February 14, 2018
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - February 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date February 14, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1820 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

