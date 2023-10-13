Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1820 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 500 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (4) VF (12) No grade (2) Condition (slab) VF35 (2) VF30 (2) DETAILS (1)