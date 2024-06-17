1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1820 with mark ИМ ЯВ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36293 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 764. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

Сondition UNC (23) AU (11) XF (10) VF (9) F (3) AG (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (7) MS62 (9) MS60 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU50 (1) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) F15 (1) DETAILS (1) RB (1) BN (11) Service NGC (9) CGC (1) PCGS (2)

