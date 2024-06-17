Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1820 with mark ИМ ЯВ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36293 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 764. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

Russia 1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
422 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS63 RB CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AG
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ at auction Varesi - February 6, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ at auction MS67 - April 15, 2020
Seller MS67
Date April 15, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ at auction Empire - July 19, 2019
Seller Empire
Date July 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ at auction AURORA - February 25, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

