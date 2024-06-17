Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1820
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Kolpino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1820 with mark ИМ ЯВ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36293 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 764. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- AURORA (6)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (19)
- Rauch (3)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 10500 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
422 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS63 RB CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 15, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search